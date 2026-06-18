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‘He is the GOAT’ - Ex-Super Eagles star settles debate between Messi and Ronaldo

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:09 - 18 June 2026
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Ex-Super Eagles star settles debate
Former Super Eagles defender Juwon Oshaniwa has praised Lionel Messi's sensational performance against Algeria, claiming he is the ‘Greatest of All Time'.
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Messi kicked off Argentina's title defence in spectacular fashion, netting a hat-trick in a dominant 3-0 victory over the 2019 African champions. 

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The performance immediately positioned the reigning champions as strong contenders for the tournament.

The Argentine captain's display was also a record-breaking one. His three goals brought his all-time World Cup tally to 16, placing him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the tournament's joint-top scorer.

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Oshaniwa not shocked by Messi’s performance 

Oshaniwa, who faced Messi at the 2014 World Cup, echoed these sentiments, describing the forward as the most formidable opponent he has ever encountered. 

Oshaniwa, Ex-Super Eagles defender || Imago
Oshaniwa, Ex-Super Eagles defender || Imago

The former left-back emphasised that anyone who has played against Messi understands his unique talent.

"Facing one of the greatest footballers, honestly, it’s an honour sharing the same pitch with him in competition. And he is surely the toughest striker I have ever faced," Oshaniwa said.

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Messi equals Klose's record || imago
Messi equals Klose's record || imago

Oshaniwa was part of the Nigerian squad that lost 3-2 to Argentina in the group stage of the 2014 tournament, a match where Messi scored twice. 

Reflecting on that experience, he added, "You and I know too well what Messi carries inside him when it comes to football; it is beyond question. So we aren’t surprised by what he produced against Algeria."

Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago

When asked about the long-standing debate over who is the greatest player of all time, Oshaniwa left no room for doubt, firmly placing Messi at the top. "Indeed, he is the G.O.A.T.," he declared.

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Argentina will look to secure their spot in the knockout stages when they face Austria on June 22. Their group stage campaign will conclude with a match against Jordan on June 28 as they continue their quest to retain the World Cup title.

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