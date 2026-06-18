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‘I hope it's nothing more’ - Tuchel gives update on Rice’s injury concern

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:40 - 18 June 2026
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Tuchel gives update on Rice’s injury concern
Thomas Tuchel has downplayed concerns over Declan Rice's fitness after the midfielder was forced off during the Three Lions' victorious World Cup opener against Croatia.
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England kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia, but the sight of their key holding midfielder limping off in the 72nd minute caused alarm for the national team.

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The 27-year-old was a key player for England and had provided an assist for a Harry Kane goal earlier in the match.

However, he appeared to be struggling with a knock and requested to be replaced in the second half.

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Tuchel speaks on Rice’s injury

Tuchel confirmed that the substitution was a precautionary measure after Rice signalled discomfort. 

"Declan had some unusual ball losses, and I saw a bit of discomfort," the England boss explained in his post-match press conference.

England manager Thomas Tuchel || Imago
England manager Thomas Tuchel || Imago

"He pointed directly to his lower back and upper hamstring... I didn't want to take any risks."

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"I hope it's nothing more. Declan just reassured me at the end, 'It's good, it's good'... It's nothing big to worry about."

Declan Rice in action || imago
Declan Rice in action || imago

The midfielder himself was quick to dismiss any serious injury concerns. It is understood that Rice had been managing his fitness with injections during the final weeks of Arsenal's demanding Premier League and Champions League run-in.

While Rice's fitness was a major talking point, England's second-half dominance saw them clinch a deserving victory over Croatia.

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