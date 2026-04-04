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He has been fantastic - Super Eagles star hailed for his impact at Coventry City

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:09 - 04 April 2026
Curtis Davies praises Frank Onyeka’s impact at Coventry City.
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Former Hull City defender Curtis Davies has heaped praise on Frank Onyeka following his impressive performances for Coventry City since joining on loan from Brentford in January.

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Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago
Onyeka celebrlebrating his goal against Derby || Imago

The Nigerian midfielder has played a key role in Coventry’s resurgence, helping the team secure eight wins in its last nine league matches since his arrival.

His influence was further highlighted when he scored his first goal for the club in a clash against Derby County.

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What Davies said

Davies pointed to Onyeka’s immediate impact as proof of his quality.

He said, “He’s been fantastic. Eight Coventry appearances, seven wins. I think that says it all.”

Davies also emphasised Onyeka’s growing chemistry with Matt Grimes, noting that the duo has brought balance and stability to Coventry’s midfield.

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He added, “At a time when everybody thought that Coventry were starting to wobble… this guy comes in, sits alongside Matt Grimes and they complement each other so well. Absolutely fantastic player.”

The partnership has been vital in helping the Sky Blues regain momentum, especially during a period when rivals were beginning to close the gap.

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