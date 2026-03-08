Galatasaray vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Galatasaray are set to lock horns with Liverpool at home for their first leg round of 16 contest of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Match to end in draw

Osimhen to score

Galatasaray vs Liverpool preview

Liverpool have never won in İstanbul.

If the Miracle of Istanbul automatically came to your mind, then you can be forgiven for the error, because Liverpool have not won away against any Istanbul-based team. This includes tasting defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in 2006, subsequently being beaten by Beşiktaş in 2007 and 2015, and then the latest their 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League league phase earlier in the season.

In fact, their sole victory in Türkiye in six attempts came against Trabzonspor in a Europa League play-off 15 years ago.

Liverpool have endured a very difficult campaign, both on and off the pitch, but, at the business end of it now, Arne Slot has his sights set on a couple of pieces of silverware to add to their 20th league title last season. Having lost to Galatasaray earlier in the campaign, the Reds will not be looking to repeat the same mistakes against the Lions.

Liverpool manager Arne slot | Photo: Imago

Galatasaray, for their part, have produced some impressive performances and victories this season, perhaps none more notable than their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the league phase. However, the Turks' Jekyll and Hyde nature still serves as a frustration for their fans.

They have secured back-to-back wins in their last three matches and will be eager to keep their positive run of form going, having narrowly survived Juventus in the playoff round to secure a spot in the round of 16 of the UCL.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool head-to-head

Liverpool have never won on three visits to Galatasaray and it is hard to see them breaking their duck in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

A 1-1 draw in February 2002 is the best it has been for the Reds in this part of Istanbul and following fixtures have resulted in 3-2 and 1-0 losses. Galatasaray, though, have only ever won five of 13 home games against English clubs.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool team news

It is a case of as you were for the hosts, with Sacha Boey, Leroy Sane and Mauro Icardi having all overcome recent injury issues.

Victor Osimhen has scored 25 goals this term, and the in-form forward looks a solid selection to hit the net against Liverpool for the second time this season. The Nigerian scored the only goal in September’s league-phase contest and he has been a regular source of goals for the Turkish league leaders.

Osimhen warmed up for the clash with the only goal in a 1-0 win at Besiktas last Saturday, extending his scoring streak to three straight matches. He was a constant thorn in the side of Virgil van Dijk and in particular Ibrahima Konate last September, and the pair won’t be looking forward to another meeting with the livewire striker on Tuesday.

Victor Osimhen causing problems for the Liverpool defence in their last clash

Club-record signing Alexander Isak remains unavailable for Liverpool, alongside defensive trio Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo. Apart from them, there are no fresh injury concerns or suspension issues for the visitors to deal with.

Mohamed Salah has now scored in back-to-back matches for Liverpool FC and will be looking to keep his goal-scoring run going. Even though he has not been in his top form this season, the 33-year-old will be a crucial part for the Reds in the final third.

He will lead the attack from the right and will surely create problems for the hosts.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Galatasaray vs Liverpool possible starting lineup

Galatasaray: Cakir; Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Ayhan, Lemina; Sane, Sara, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenbech; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have proven themselves capable of being beaten in high-scoring and entertaining contests, as well as, as was the case in this game in the autumn, stodgy and fairly tedious affairs. These are two inconsistent sides, after all.

However, over two legs, Gala may well believe the best chance to edge through is to simply go all out and attempt to out score their opposition, especially in this first-leg.

Based on this, we predict an even affair that should lead to quite a good watch for the neutral.