Frank Lampard admits Beer celebration plan as Coventry nears Premier League promotion

Frank Lampard reveals he has a beer ready as Coventry City close in on Premier League promotion with a clash vs Sheffield Wednesday.

Frank Lampard has offered a candid and light-hearted glimpse into his mindset as Coventry City close in on a sensational return to the Premier League.

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The Sky Blues are on the brink of promotion, sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Championship with just five games remaining.

A win against Sheffield Wednesday could mathematically seal their place back in the top flight, depending on other results.

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What Lampard said

Lampard, known for his professionalism, struck a relaxed tone when asked about potential celebrations.

He said, “There’s no plan for that, no. I plan to go home and have a beer or two. I drink pretty much everything. Put it in front of me, and I’ll drink it… in moderation, of course.”

Since taking charge mid-season, Lampard has transformed Coventry into promotion favourites. Reflecting on the campaign, he admitted he is enjoying the pressure and success.

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He added, “I’m enjoying it. The games can be stressful because you want to win so much, but I enjoy coming to work and working with these players.

“Am I ready for the season to end? Yes. Do I want a holiday? Absolutely. We’ve put a lot into this.