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Frank Lampard admits Beer celebration plan as Coventry nears Premier League promotion

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:07 - 11 April 2026
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard reveals he has a beer ready as Coventry City close in on Premier League promotion with a clash vs Sheffield Wednesday.
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Frank Lampard has offered a candid and light-hearted glimpse into his mindset as Coventry City close in on a sensational return to the Premier League.

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Frank Lampard

The Sky Blues are on the brink of promotion, sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Championship with just five games remaining.

A win against Sheffield Wednesday could mathematically seal their place back in the top flight, depending on other results.

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What Lampard said

Lampard, known for his professionalism, struck a relaxed tone when asked about potential celebrations.

He said, “There’s no plan for that, no. I plan to go home and have a beer or two. I drink pretty much everything. Put it in front of me, and I’ll drink it… in moderation, of course.”

Since taking charge mid-season, Lampard has transformed Coventry into promotion favourites. Reflecting on the campaign, he admitted he is enjoying the pressure and success.

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He added, “I’m enjoying it. The games can be stressful because you want to win so much, but I enjoy coming to work and working with these players.

“Am I ready for the season to end? Yes. Do I want a holiday? Absolutely. We’ve put a lot into this.

“It’s the work, right? The goals we’ve scored and the clean sheets we’ve kept. It gives us the buffer we deserve. These lads give so much, you can’t demand full focus without allowing moments to enjoy. At the right time, they’ll have a beer or a few.”

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