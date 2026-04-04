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Fernandes reveals why Ronaldo’s Man United return still gives him goosebumps

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:53 - 04 April 2026
Wake-up call: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes recalls Cristiano Ronaldo’s unforgettable Manchester United return in 2021
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Bruno Fernandes has described Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United as one of the most memorable experiences of his career, saying the moment is something he will “never forget.”

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Ronaldo’s emotional return came in September 2021 against Newcastle United, a match that quickly became historic for fans at Old Trafford.

What Fernandes said

Fernandes, who shared the pitch with his Portuguese idol for 18 months, admitted Ronaldo has long been a major influence on his journey in football.

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“Cristiano is an easy one for me. He is Portuguese and everyone from 2000… everyone was looking at him,” Fernandes said.

He continued, “All the fans here, when he came back, will never forget that day. He comes back, scores two goals, and it looks like he never left.”

Fernandes also reflected on the electric atmosphere inside Old Trafford, describing it as the best he has ever experienced.

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“The atmosphere in the stadium was crazy that day, probably the best one I have experienced. Just the fact of Cristiano coming back, everything still gives me goosebumps,” he added.

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