'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll

Nigerian fans spark debate after choosing Bruno Fernandes over Alex Iwobi in the Premier League Player of the Month vote.

A lively debate has broken out among Nigerian football fans after many chose Bruno Fernandes over Alex Iwobi in the March Player of the Month poll.

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Iwobi is nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for March 2026, along with Bruno Fernandes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, and David Raya.

Magnificent in March 💫



It’s time to get voting for your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month!



🗳️👉 https://t.co/iy9jyCT97Y pic.twitter.com/BnhAqChxlD — Premier League (@premierleague) March 26, 2026

The conversation gained momentum after the Super Eagles' social media account urged supporters to vote for Iwobi, who is among the nominees.

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Viral comment sparks reactions

The situation escalated when a fan boldly declared, “My love for Man United is greater than my love for Nigeria.”

The comment quickly generated different reactions and sparked a flood of similar responses from fans who openly prioritised club loyalty.

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Many Manchester United supporters in Nigeria admitted they would back Fernandes regardless of Iwobi’s nationality.

Dey play 😂. My love for Man United is greater than of Super Eagles 😌 pic.twitter.com/EBKpj6aoBc — EVRA 🥷🤎 (@Mubarak_Aminu_) March 26, 2026

I'm sorry I'm voting Bruno — Sporting King (@sportingking365) March 26, 2026

You didn’t qualify for World Cup and you think you can tell me what to do? Hold for me jor pic.twitter.com/Pfx4hgP8E8 — Ayo (@turmewa) March 26, 2026

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Light no dey to charge my phone to take vote Iwobi pic.twitter.com/UBbyBUMNd1 — TheLegalMouthpiece (@UtdPresido) March 26, 2026

Nigerians think Nigerian Man United fans will leave Bruno and Vote Alex wobi for Premier league player of the month, bro if Bruno is on the ballot on Election Day we’ll vote him for President pic.twitter.com/pxpV7EXp0Y — MR. XAVIER (@AgimIkong39207) March 26, 2026

Iwobi vs Fernandes: A fair contest

In March 2026, Bruno Fernandes was outstanding for Manchester United, scoring two goals and providing four assists in four Premier League matches.

Conversely, Alex Iwobi had a subdued month for Fulham. He also played four matches, but only scored a goal and provided no assists.

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