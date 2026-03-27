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'My love for Man United is greater' - Nigerians snub Iwobi for Bruno Fernandes in EPL player of the month poll

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:44 - 27 March 2026
Nigerian fans spark debate after choosing Bruno Fernandes over Alex Iwobi in the Premier League Player of the Month vote.
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A lively debate has broken out among Nigerian football fans after many chose Bruno Fernandes over Alex Iwobi in the March Player of the Month poll.

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Iwobi is nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for March 2026, along with Bruno Fernandes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, and David Raya.

The conversation gained momentum after the Super Eagles' social media account urged supporters to vote for Iwobi, who is among the nominees.

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Viral comment sparks reactions

The situation escalated when a fan boldly declared, “My love for Man United is greater than my love for Nigeria.”

The comment quickly generated different reactions and sparked a flood of similar responses from fans who openly prioritised club loyalty.

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Many Manchester United supporters in Nigeria admitted they would back Fernandes regardless of Iwobi’s nationality.

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Iwobi vs Fernandes: A fair contest

In March 2026, Bruno Fernandes was outstanding for Manchester United, scoring two goals and providing four assists in four Premier League matches.

Conversely, Alex Iwobi had a subdued month for Fulham. He also played four matches, but only scored a goal and provided no assists.

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Fernandes significantly outperformed Iwobi in March 2026. His direct involvement in six goals contrasted sharply with Iwobi’s single goal, fueling online debates about their relative contributions.

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