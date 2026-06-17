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EX-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr explains how Messi destroyed Nigeria in 2018 after Algeria masterclass

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 17 June 2026
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Former Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr reflected on the 2018 World Cup clash against Argentina.
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Former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has heaped immense praise on 38-year-old Lionel Messi, marvelling at the Argentine captain's brilliance following his hat-trick against Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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What Rohr said 

Reflecting on Nigeria's elimination at the hands of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Rohr expressed deep admiration for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's remarkable longevity. 

"Eight years after our game against Argentina, it's wonderful to see that he's still so fit and so efficient," Rohr told Soccernet.

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 The German tactician's comments are a direct reaction to Messi delivering a vintage masterclass during a 3-0 Group J victory over Algeria, proving that even several years after their showdown, the Argentine maestro remains an unstoppable force.

Gernot Rohr's tactical reflection from the game 

Recalling the specific details of that decisive Group D clash at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018, Rohr explained the defensive setup that ultimately failed to completely contain Messi.

Despite opting against a dedicated man-marking system, a tactic frequently deployed by opposing teams against the Argentine, in favour of a collective defensive block, Nigeria could not prevent the forward from brilliantly opening the scoring in the 14th minute. 

"We didn't have an individual marking against him. We tried to play collective defence, and despite our organisation, he scored a goal," Rohr noted. 

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The Super Eagles performed admirably for the majority of the match, fighting back when Victor Moses buried a 51st-minute penalty to level the tie, before Marcos Rojo's 86th-minute volley sealed a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat. 

Concluding his reflection on the match that knocked Nigeria out, Rohr gracefully added, "In the match, there was a penalty for us so we could go to 1-1, and in the end they scored a second goal, a shot from far, but Messi was the first goal.”

“Unfortunately, we were eliminated by his team. This wonderful player is still here and we are very happy to see such a great football player still on the pitch having a good World Cup.”

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