Everton vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

The Hill Dickinson Stadium gets ready to host its first Premier League Merseyside derby as Everton and Liverpool lock horns once again.

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Everton vs Liverpool betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Everton to win

Everton vs Liverpool preview

Sunday’s Hill Dickinson christening has a lot to live up to.

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Few Merseysiders will ever forget the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park – thanks in equal measure to James Tarkowski's venomous volley and Arne Slot's post-match outburst.

Everton's new state-of-the-art stadium is one that deserves European nights, and the Toffees are pushing to bring continental football back to the blue half of Merseyside as the hosts sit within touching distance of the top seven.

Realistically, Everton need a win to remain in Champions League contention. However, David Moyes’ side will still be in the hunt for a Conference League spot regardless of the outcome.

Liverpool, despite crashing out of the Champions League on Tuesday night following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final, nevertheless remain in a good place to ensure they are back in the competition next season.

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Last week’s 2-0 win over Fulham tightened their grip on fifth place, which will be enough for Champions League qualification. However, they will still have Manchester United and Aston Villa in their sights.

Everton vs Liverpool head-to-head

Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League home games against Liverpool, though 10 of those have finished level (L3).

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League games against Everton, although both have come at Anfield. They last won three consecutive league Merseyside derbies between April 2016 and 2017.

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This is Liverpool’s first Premier League visit to the Hill Dickinson stadium. The Reds have won at 59 of the 61 grounds they’ve visited in the competition, and could become the first team to win at 60 different stadia in the Premier League.

Everton vs Liverpool team forms

Everton Premier League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟥🟩🟧

Liverpool Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟧🟥🟩

Liverpool form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩🟥

Everton vs Liverpool team news

Everton could be boosted by the return of Carlos Alcaraz from injury. The midfielder has been out of action since the 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth at the start of February, but is back in training.

Jack Grealish misses out, but the Toffees are almost at full strength for the Merseyside derby.

As for Liverpool, Hugo Ekitike’s season is over after it was confirmed the Frenchman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to PSG.

With Ekitike sidelined, the door is open for one of Mohamed Salah or Cody Gakpo to start in attack. However, it remains to be seen if Alexander Isak leads the line or is used as a substitute, with his minutes being managed carefully.

Alisson Becker is expected to remain sidelined, along with Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo.

Everton vs Liverpool possible starting lineup

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

Form always goes out of the window when it comes to a derby, and that will no doubt be the case for this encounter.

Slot's side are now under increasing pressure to seal UCL football via their league position, but are plagued by mounting fitness concerns and an appalling away record.

Everton, meanwhile, have European ambitions themselves, a recent penchant for goals, and will want to mark the first-ever Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in style.

Hence, the hosts have our vote to paint Merseyside blue.