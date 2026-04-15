Liverpool star set to miss World Cup after nasty injury in PSG clash

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike is expected to miss almost a year of action after seemingly rupturing.

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike is facing a horrific nine to 12 months on the sidelines following a suspected torn Achilles tendon sustained during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

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Ekitike’s injury

The devastating incident occurred in the 28th minute at Anfield; while attempting to latch onto a pass from Dominik Szoboszlai, the 23-year-old caught his studs in the turf, slipped, and collapsed entirely off the ball.

Visibly in immense agony and clutching his right heel, Ekitike was left in tears and required a stretcher to leave the pitch, consoled by teammates and opposing players before being replaced by Mohamed Salah.

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The severe injury heavily compounded a miserable night for Arne Slot's side, who suffered a 2-0 defeat on the night to exit the tournament with a 4-0 aggregate loss to Ekitike's former club.

Extent of the injury

The early medical diagnosis indicates a complete rupture of the Achilles tendon—a severe lower-leg injury that necessitates complex surgical repair to reattach the torn tendon fibres, followed by months of total immobilisation in a walking boot and rigorous, heavily phased physical therapy, hence the nine- to 12-month time frame.

Consequently, the recovery timeline definitively rules Ekitike out of participating for the France national team at the upcoming World Cup in North America.

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