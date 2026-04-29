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End of an Era: Chelsea captain announces shock retirement

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:56 - 29 April 2026
Millie Bright retires after 12 years at Chelsea Women, winning 20 trophies and making 314 appearances for the club.
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Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football with immediate effect, bringing an end to a remarkable 12-year career at Chelsea Women.

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The Chelsea captain bows out after making 314 appearances and winning an incredible 20 trophies, cementing her legacy as one of the club’s most iconic players.

An End of an Era at Chelsea

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Bright’s departure marks the close of a golden chapter for Chelsea Women, where she played a central role in the club’s domestic dominance and rise to European prominence.

In an emotional statement, the defender reflected on her journey and deep connection to the club.

“Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I'm now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I’ve given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge,” Bright said.

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Although stepping away from playing, Bright will remain closely tied to Chelsea. The club confirmed she will take on a new role as a Chelsea ambassador and also serve as a trustee of the Foundation.

“It’s now time, and I'm ready to go into a new era. I’m always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way,” she added.

Chelsea have announced plans to honour Bright’s legendary career during their final Women’s Super League fixture of the season against Manchester United Women on May 16.

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