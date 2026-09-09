Eguavoen joins exclusive list of 3 after taking Super Falcons job

Austin Eguavoen is set to enter a rare Nigerian football list after securing the Super Falcons head coach role.

Augustine Eguavoen has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Super Falcons, becoming one of only three managers in Nigerian football history to direct both the men's and women's senior national teams.

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The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the appointment on September 8, ahead of the team's October 2026 qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games against Comoros.

Eguavoen replaces Madugu

Eguavoen arrives following the dismissal of Justin Madugu. The federation sacked Madugu on August 17 after the Super Falcons exited in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament result meant the team failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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The NFF has previously relied on Eguavoen as a caretaker/interim coach for the men's team. He served multiple stints as the Super Eagles head coach, guiding the side to a bronze medal at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen || Imago

Eguavoen joins Bonfrere and Hamilton

By accepting the Super Falcons role, Eguavoen joins an exclusive group alongside Jo Bonfrère and Paul Hamilton.

Bonfrère managed the Super Falcons during the inaugural 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup. He subsequently managed the men's side, leading Nigeria to the 1996 Olympic gold medal in Atlanta before securing a silver medal with the senior Super Eagles at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Bonfrere Jo || Imago

Hamilton also managed both national setups. He served as the first coach of the Super Falcons helping them qualify for the 1991 World Cup, before Jo was tasked with overseeing the tournament specifically.

Paul also managed the team during the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sweden. He coached the Super Eagles through a failed qualification bid for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.