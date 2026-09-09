'They are missing that ingredient' – Former Arsenal midfielder doubts Gunner's Champions League hopes

Former Arsenal midfielder believes Mikel Arteta's side has enough quality to challenge for the Premier League but not the Champions League.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes the Gunners will fall short in the UEFA Champions League this season, arguing that Mikel Arteta's squad is still missing the game-changing attacker needed to conquer Europe's biggest competition.

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While backing Arsenal to remain among the tournament's strongest contenders, the Sky Sports pundit insists the club's summer transfer business failed to deliver the "X-factor" player capable of deciding matches against Europe's elite.

Arsenal still missing the final piece - Merson

Merson acknowledged Arsenal's impressive run in last season's competition but argued that reaching the latter stages again will require something extra.

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“Arsenal's record last year was amazing in the Champions League and they're going to be there or thereabouts again. But I don't think they bought that X-factor signing to take them to that next level,” Merson told Sky Sports.

The former England international believes the squad has enough quality to compete consistently but lacks the individual brilliance needed to overcome Europe's biggest clubs in decisive moments.

During the transfer window, Arsenal were linked with several high-profile attacking players, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.

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Neither deal materialised, leaving Arteta's attack largely unchanged despite speculation that the club wanted another elite forward. Merson believes that decision could prove costly.

“They have enough to win the Premier League with their squad. I just think the forward line against the big boys, they're missing that little ingredient,” he said.

According to the former Gunners midfielder, the difference between competing and winning often comes down to players capable of producing decisive moments on the biggest nights.