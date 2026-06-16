Drama in Ronaldo's camp as Head Coach Martinez decides to leave Portugal after 2026 World Cup

Roberto Martinez is reportedly keen to leave his role as Portugal Head Coach this summer

Portugal’s World Cup camp has been hit by a major distraction following a shocking revelation about the future of their manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unexpected news threatens to disrupt the team's focus just as they prepare for their opening game against DR Congo.

Martinez' Sudden Exit Strategy

According to a definitive report from prominent sports journalist Ben Jacobs, head coach Roberto Martínez will officially step down from his position immediately after the World Cup ends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spanish tactician has already made up his mind not to renew his current employment contract, which is currently scheduled to expire as soon as this tournament draws to a close.

This big decision is entirely independent of how the team actually performs on the pitch, meaning he will leave his post regardless of whether Portugal wins the trophy or suffers an early exit.

The former Everton boss is reportedly keen on making a high-profile competitive return to domestic club football, with a standard Premier League comeback cited as his preferred destination.

Ronaldo Focused on Ultimate Last Dance

This sudden managerial distraction comes at an incredibly delicate time for superstar captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently using his final energy to cement his legendary status by capturing the elusive world title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iconic forward is spearheading the attack in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance at the advanced age of 41.

Ronaldo is fully aware that this represents his absolute last chance to claim the ultimate national prize for his country before heading into international retirement.