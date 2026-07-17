Double Feature: The two Nigerian-born players booked for Bundesliga and Serie A transfer blockbuster

Two different leagues, two different storylines, with two Nigerians set for a busy summer business.

Every summer transfer window needs its ensemble cast, and this year, two Nigerian-born names have landed starring roles in separate European sagas.

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Pulse Sports Nigeria can report this courtesy of the man who always seems to get there first, Fabrizio Romano.

STORYLINE ONE: ONYEDIKA EYES A BUNDESLIGA DEBUT

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First up is Super Eagles defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who looks poised to become the latest Nigerian export to the Bundesliga.

According to Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt have already sent an opening proposal to Club Brugge as they look to prise the midfielder away.

Raphael Onyedika shone for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 | IMAGO

'Negotiations are underway while there are several clubs keen on the midfielder,' Romano reported and Frankfurt aren't the only suitors in the running.

As Pulse Sports reported earlier, Galatasaray, who already boast Victor Osimhen among their ranks, are also said to be weighing up a move for the experienced Champions League campaigner.

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If that particular transfer plays out, Onyedika would be walking into a dressing room with a familiar Nigerian face already waiting for him.

The 25-year-old's case for a big move writes itself on the stat sheet.

🚨🦅 Understand Eintracht Frankfurt sent a proposal to Club Brugge for Raphael Onyedika.



Negotiations are underway while there are several clubs keen on the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/kb2Zt4OlMI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026

He featured 42 times across all competitions last season, chipping in three goals, two of them on the Champions League stag, and two assists, both also arriving in Europe's premier club competition.

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For a defensive midfielder, that's a genuinely eye-catching output at the highest level, and exactly the kind of resume that gets clubs across multiple leagues circling at once.

Raphael Onyedika with Nigeria || Imago

STORYLINE TWO: ALHASSANE'S SERIE A MOVE

The second name on Romano's radar comes with a slightly different backstory.

Rahim Alhassane, though Nigerian-born, has represented Niger at international level and he's now closing in on a switch to Serie A after a productive spell in Spain.

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Per Romano, the left-back's move is all but done. 'Bologna are closing in on a deal for Nigerian defender Rahim Alhassane from Real Oviedo, almost done,' he reported, with the switch structured as a loan carrying an obligation to buy for a €3.5million fee.

Alhassane's numbers from last season back up why Bologna have moved so decisively.

🚨❤️💙 Bologna are closing in on deal for Nigerian defender Rahim Alhassane from Real Oviedo, almost done. 🇳🇬



Loan with obligation to buy at €3.5m fee. pic.twitter.com/zDjlS0JpKs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

He made 28 appearances in total for Real Oviedo, 27 of them in LaLiga, with his sole cup outing coming in the Copa del Rey, a workload that points to a defender who was very much a regular fixture rather than a squad afterthought.

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TWO LEADS, TWO LEAGUES, ONE SUMMER

Different positions, different destinations, different international allegiances, but both storylines share the same underlying theme: Nigerian-produced talent continuing to attract serious interest from two of Europe's biggest footballing nations.