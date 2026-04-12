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Don't promise we will win Premier League — Bruno Fernandes warns Man United leadership about future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:22 - 12 April 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes discussed the conditions necessary for him to sign a renewal.
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has issued an ultimatum regarding his future at Old Trafford, revealing in an interview that his continuation at the club is contingent on the hierarchy's ability to build a "competitive project." 

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What Bruno said

Approaching the final years of the contract extension he signed in 2024, the 31-year-old playmaker discussed the possibility of a renewal

He emphasised that he does not demand guaranteed trophies; he requires a squad capable of challenging for the elite titles. 

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"I tell the club I want to compete,” Bruno told the Telegraph. “Everyone that comes to Man United wants to win every trophy. 

“No one thinks in coming to the club that we’re going to fight for one or two trophies in six years. You want to fight for all of them. 

“And what I said to the club every time that I spoke with them, what I want from the time I’m here, I want to compete. Because if I compete, I will be close to winning. If I don’t compete, there’s no chance I’m going to get close to anything.

"What I always say to the club is: 'You can’t promise me that I’m going to win the Premier League. That’s impossible.

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“"But if you promise me that we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to be there at the end. that’s all I need to know. 

“Because then it’s on me to become the best version of myself, to help everyone around to become the best version of themselves, to become the club we want to be."

His comment comes amid a historically lean 2025/26 campaign; following early exits from the EFL Cup (second round) and FA Cup (third round), United are set to play just 40 total matches this season, the club’s lowest tally since the 1914/15 season

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Despite the lack of competitiveness around him, Fernandes has managed to produce elite statistical numbers to keep United in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot. 

This season, he has recorded a staggering 16 assists and 8 goals in 28 appearances, leading the division with over 100 chances created. 

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