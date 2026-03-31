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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fianceé flaunts ₦104 MILLION Hermès bag after fleeing Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions

David Ben
David Ben 14:23 - 31 March 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fianceé flaunts ₦104 MILLION Hermès bag after fleeing Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions
Ronaldo's wife reportedly boasts a Birkin collection worth an estimated ₦2.4 billion.
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, has given fans an intimate look at her lavish lifestyle in the couple’s luxurious Madrid mansion.

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The 32-year-old Spanish influencer and model took to Instagram on Tuesday 31 March, to share a carousel of photos showing off a rare and ultra-expensive Hermès handbag in her walk-in closet, among her extensive collection of designer pieces inside the family home in the Spanish capital.

Georgina puts rare exotic crocodile Hermès Birkin on display

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Georgina Rodriguez at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week | Getty

The standout item is a Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin 42 crafted from shiny Porosus crocodile leather in a striking exotic green shade.

Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin 42 | Instagram(@georginagio)

The piece features the brand’s signature pronounced shine and iconic design, making it one of the most coveted models among luxury collectors.

Hermès JPG Shoulder Birkin 42 | Instagram(@georginagio)
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Current 2026 market values put the bag at approximately $74,875 (roughly ₦103.6 million).

It forms part of Georgina’s impressive Hermès Birkin collection, which is reportedly valued at over $1.78 million USD (₦2.4 billion) and includes at least 22 different pieces.

Family life back in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are parents of five children | Instagram
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The post comes shortly after Georgina and the children left Saudi Arabia and returned to Spain amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The family has been staying at their private mansion in Madrid while Ronaldo continues his professional commitments with Al-Nassr.

Rodríguez and Ronaldo got engaged in August last year after nine years together. The couple are parents to twins Eva Maria and Mateo (8), Alana Martina (7), and Bella Esmeralda (3). Ronaldo is also father to his 15-year-old eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., from a previous relationship.

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