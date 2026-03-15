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Calvin Bassey dreams of breaking Fulham's 14-year jinx
Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has refused to rule out Fulham's ambition for European qualification, despite failing to beat Nottingham Forest, grinding out a 0-0 draw away at the City Ground.
What Bassey said
Speaking post-match about their continental hopes, Bassey said, "I don’t think Europe is ruled out. Anything can happen.”
“I haven’t had a chance to look at the table and see where other teams are at. The most important thing was not losing this game. We take each game as it comes."
The draw leaves Marco Silva's side sitting 11th on the Premier League table with 41 points from 30 matches. To achieve their goal, Fulham realistically need to push into the top seven.
Bassey powering Fulham's ambitions
While breaking into those positions remains a mathematically distant hope, Bassey's defensive contribution has been the engine keeping Fulham's top-half ambition alive.
Against Forest, the 26-year-old was an impenetrable force, recording an 88.9% pass completion rate, making 3 clearances, winning 100% of his ground duels (7/7), and anchoring the backline to secure a clean sheet.
He even came closest to stealing all three points for Fulham when his point-blank chance was reflexively saved by Matz Sels. His performances continue to supercharge a squad desperate to return to continental competition for the first time in over a decade.
The West London club last competed in European football during the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League, where they were eliminated in the group stage, a campaign that followed their historic and unforgettable run to the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League final, where they were defeated 2-1 by Atlético Madrid.