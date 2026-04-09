'Brilliant free-kick' — Lookman hails teammate after Atleti win over Barca

Ademola Lookman was full of praise for Atlético Madrid’s collective effort after their commanding 2-0 victory against Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Camp Nou.

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Lookman, who was substituted after 60 minutes, played a key role in helping Diego Simeone’s side maintain a compact shape and pose a constant threat on the counter.

Atlético’s disciplined performance saw them keep a clean sheet against a Barcelona team that enjoyed the lion’s share of possession.

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Lookman praises Atleti teammates after Barca win

In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Lookman highlighted the significance of the result, particularly the defensive resilience shown away from home.

“It was a good result, the performance of the team, especially not to concede here.It shows the work everyone’s been doing and the togetherness,”

The breakthrough came just before half-time after Barcelona were reduced to ten men following Pau Cubarsí’s red card. Julián Álvarez capitalised with a brilliant free-kick to give Atlético the lead.

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Alexander Sørloth, who came on for Lookman, then added a well-timed second goal in the second half as Barcelona pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Lookman acknowledged the importance of those decisive moments:

“If you say so. You know especially scoring after they had a man sent off, that was key as well.

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"Brilliant free-kick from Julián (Álvarez) and also the timing of Alex’s (Alexander Sørloth) goal in the second half was also good.”