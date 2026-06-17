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Blow for Ronaldo’s Portugal as Martinez confirms star to miss DR Congo clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:56 - 17 June 2026
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Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has revealed a fitness setback ahead of their opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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Roberto Martinez has confirmed that star defender Ruben Dias will miss their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against DR Congo on Wednesday evening.

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The Manchester City centre-back picked up a fitness setback in the final days of preparation and was not risked for the Group stage opener.

Dias to miss Portugal vs D.R Congo

Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago
Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Martinez explained:

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“He is not at 100 percent, and it is important not to take risks. He is not fit for the game. He is working well, but we must think about when Ruben will be back at full fitness.”

Dias had featured in Portugal’s last two warm-up matches against Chile and Nigeria, raising hopes he would be available for the tournament kick-off.

His absence represents a major defensive concern for the Seleção, who were expecting to rely heavily on the experienced leader at the back.

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Despite the setback, Portugal remain heavy favourites to begin their campaign with a win, as they aim to lift their first ever World Cup trophy.

On an individual level, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is under pressure to deliver a standout performance, especially in the wake of Lionel Messi's masterclass against Algeria.

Ronaldo, 41, is expected to play a key role for Martinez' men, and will rely on the creativity of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha behind him.

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Ruben Dijaš Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
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