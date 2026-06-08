Beware of Snakes - Switzerland’s World Cup camp has a surprising warning

Switzerland's 2026 FIFA World Cup training base in San Diego features a designated snake area, prompting officials to warn players and staff ahead of the tournament.

Switzerland's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken an unusual turn after officials identified a section of their training base in San Diego as a potential snake habitat.

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🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Swiss Football Association have complained about venomous snakes near the national team's camp for the World Cup.



The Association themselves have been searching in the past few hours for a solution and may move to another base.



— @beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/NhiiFTRhLN — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: SWISS WORLD CUP BASE CAMP EMERGENCY:

The Swiss Football Association has issued an urgent complaint regarding a venomous rattlesnake outbreak right along the perimeter of their San Diego training base! pic.twitter.com/l3UYfcqhhU — THE SCORELINE (@THE_SCORELINE_X) June 8, 2026

The Swiss Football Association has informed players, coaches, and support staff about the designated area at the team's World Cup headquarters and urged everyone to remain vigilant while using the facility.

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The European nation will be based at the Jewish Academy in San Diego during the tournament. As part of its logistical planning, the federation released a detailed map of the complex, which includes a clearly marked zone where snakes may be present.

The warning is considered a precautionary measure designed to ensure the safety of the Swiss delegation throughout their stay in California.

Team officials want all personnel to be aware of their surroundings and avoid unnecessary risks while moving around the training grounds.

While encounters with snakes are not expected to disrupt daily activities, the alert highlights the unique environmental conditions that teams may face during the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host.

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Switzerland is among several nations finalising preparations for the tournament, with training facilities, accommodation, and travel logistics playing a key role in their planning process.