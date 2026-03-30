Bernardo Silva reportedly informs Manchester City his desire to leave after the season

Bernardo Silva has formally told Manchester City that he wishes to depart the club this summer, signalling a potential end to his highly successful tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese international, a key figure in Pep Guardiola's dominant side, is said to be seeking a new challenge as his contract nears its end.

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Losing Silva would be a considerable setback for the dressing room, where he is viewed as a leader and one of Guardiola's most trusted on-field tacticians.

Compounding the issue, 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, prompting City to plan for a future without their influential midfield pair.

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Silva leaving

According to reports, the 31-year-old has made his intentions clear to the club hierarchy, preparing to move on when his current deal expires.

This decision would conclude a decorated nine-year spell in the Premier League, during which he has become a club icon.

Bernardo Silva in action for Man City || Imago

Silva has amassed an impressive collection of 16 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, since he arrived from Monaco.

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His departure would create a significant gap in City's midfield, which is already facing scrutiny over its long-term composition.

For years, Silva has been associated with a move to La Liga, with a transfer to Barcelona widely considered his primary ambition.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City| Photo Credit: Imago

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly been in contact with several top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Napoli, to assess their interest.

Beyond Europe, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are prepared to offer the Portuguese star a lucrative contract, while Major League Soccer also presents a possible destination.

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