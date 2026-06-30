Belgium vs Senegal 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Red Devils backed to advance past Lions

Group winners Belgium face a stern test when they take on Senegal at the Seattle Stadium on Wednesday night in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium qualified from their group with a commanding 5-1 victory over New Zealand to close the phase, while Senegal edged through despite defeats to France and Norway, recovering with a 5-0 hammering of Iraq.

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For Senegal, progress here would match or better their best World Cup run since the 2002 quarter-finals, while this is a chance for Belgium to correct the disappointment of their 2022 group-stage exit and reassert themselves as a tournament force.

Belgium vs Senegal match preview

Belgium arrive in the knockout rounds as group winners with five points, six goals scored, and two conceded, though their path through the group stage was far from convincing and will have offered encouragement to Senegal’s camp.

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In fact, the Red Devils were at risk of elimination in the final group game, but ended up becoming the first European side since England in 1990 to win their group after failing to win their opening two matches by posting their biggest-ever World Cup victory with a thumping 5-1 win over New Zealand.

Those five goals represent more than the Red Devils had managed across their previous seven World Cup matches combined, and it was another showing that hints they’re finding their feet at just the right time.

Ranked ninth in the world by FIFA, Belgium carry genuine pedigree into this knockout tie.

Their best-ever World Cup finish came in 2018, when they claimed third place, though that golden generation suffered a shock group-stage exit in 2022.

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A victory over Senegal and a place in the round of 16 would represent a significant step towards the kind of deep run that would define this Belgium generation, and Garcia will know that performances must improve significantly.

Senegal’s group stage, meanwhile, was uneven but ultimately productive - back-to-back defeats to France and Norway left Pape Thiaw’s side needing a result in their final fixture.

They delivered emphatically; a 5-0 victory over Iraq not only secured their progression but made history as the first time an African nation had scored five goals in a single World Cup match.

The Lions of Teranga advance as one of the best third-placed sides and will be driven by the desire to match and surpass their best-ever World Cup finish: a quarter-final appearance in 2002.

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Belgium vs Senegal head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these nations.

Belgium are unbeaten in five of their six World Cup encounters against African sides (W3, D2), while Senegal have lost each of their last four games at the tournament against European nations.

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Despite their slow start, Belgium head into this game on the back of their second-longest unbeaten run in history (W10, D6), two of which came against African opposition (W1, D1).

Belgium vs Senegal bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Belgium to qualify 1.64 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 1.89 High Player prop Leandro Trossard anytime goalscorer 4.30 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Belgium to qualify

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Belgium are the favourites as they prepare to face Senegal at Lumen Field, but they’re not expected to win decisively.

Despite only winning one of their three matches in Group G, Belgium are unbeaten since a Nations League defeat to Ukraine in March 2025.

And having scored four or more goals in four of their last eight games, we think their attacking class will be too strong.

At the other end, they're also very adept at keeping teams out, with three clean sheets in their last five, so while we do think Senegal have enough to score, they'll have to produce something very special to beat Golden Glove contender Thibaut Courtois more than once, which we think they'll have to do.

Belgium’s Golden Generation is coming to an end. However, it should still be strong enough to secure a result in what promises to be a tight encounter

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Both teams to score – Yes

For the second pick of our Belgium vs Senegal bet builder, we're backing both teams to score in this intriguing knockout tie, with two confident attacks going head-to-head for a place in the last 16.

Both sides scored five goals in their final group game to ensure their participation in the Round of 32, setting up what appears to be one of the most balanced ties in the entire bracket.

With the likes of Premier League stars Leandro Trossard and Ismaila Sarr impressing from wide, we're anticipating a haul of chances at both ends.

Senegal found the net in every single Group I match, but also conceded in all three, and with two of Belgium's group games also featuring goals for both sides, our experts are backing BTTS in Washington, with another exciting game treating us to plenty of goalmouth action.

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Leandro Trossard anytime goalscorer

Leandro Trossard has consistently delivered in high-stakes matches for Arsenal, recording 19 goals and assists at club level in 2026/27.

He will also enter this match with sky-high confidence after netting a brace against New Zealand.

Trossard scores a brace for Belgium || imago

The 31-year-old has four G/A in his last four games for his country, and Senegal will be wary of the threat that he poses.

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Romelu Lukaku is the bookies’ favourite to find the net, but it seems unlikely that he’ll start. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane stand out as the most potent attacking options for Pape Thiaw’s side.

Ultimately, we are backing Trossard to make the difference, as he possesses the quality to either score or create the decisive breakthrough.

Belgium vs Senegal team news

Belgium have a near-full squad available for Wednesday’s match, with Thibaut Courtois – who has 112 caps to his name – the undisputed starter in goal.

Zeno Debast remains a doubt with a leg injury, though the defender participated in his first training session of the tournament on Sunday and could yet be passed fit before the match.

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Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper are expected to fill the full-back roles, with Arthur Theate likely to start in central defence.

Leandro Trossard leads the tournament scoring charts for Belgium with two goals, while Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers have each contributed one – a healthy spread of attacking threat that will concern Senegal’s backline.

Senegal face a significant goalkeeping concern ahead of kick-off, with Edouard Mendy having sustained a knee injury during the second group game against Norway.

The goalkeeper has since left the Senegal camp to travel to his club Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for further medical assessment, leaving his participation in serious doubt.

Kalidou Koulibaly could again drop to the bench after an uncertain performance against Norway, with Abdoulaye Seck having impressed when given the opportunity against Iraq.

Ismaila Sarr is expected to lead the Senegal attack, having been their standout performer in the group stage, with Mane providing the experience and goal threat that make the Lions of Teranga dangerous regardless of their group stage form.

Belgium vs Senegal predicted lineups

Belgium predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Senegal predicted XI (4-3-3)

Diaw; Jakobs, Seck, Niakhate, Diatta; Camara, Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Sarr

Belgium vs Senegal prediction

With De Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield, Sarr and Mane are likely to be the key threats Courtois and his defence must deal with throughout.

However, Senegal’s defensive fragility exposed against both France and Norway is a concern that Belgium’s creative midfield is well-equipped to exploit.

And despite the Lions of Teranga showing they can score goals in their last game, Garcia’s side are backed to edge a competitive match and advance to the round of 16.