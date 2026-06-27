Cooking all tournament: Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history

Senegal became the first African side to score five goals in a World Cup match after a dominant 5-0 win over Iraq, securing a place in the Round of 32.

Senegal did more than beat Iraq, they rewrote World Cup history for Africa in style in their final game of the group stage, beating rivals Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and others.

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Their 5-0 demolition in Toronto made them the first African side ever to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match, and it sent the Lions of Teranga into the Round of 32 with authority.

Senegal vs Iraq: Match in brief

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The tone was set early. Habib Diarra bundled in the opener after just four minutes, and Iraq’s hopes took a fatal blow in the 13th minute when Rebin Sulaka was sent off for dragging down Sadio Mane as the Senegal captain raced through on goal.

That moment changed everything, and once Senegal settled into the second half, the floodgates opened.

Habib Diarra

Ismaila Sarr made it two after the break, before substitute Pape Gueye produced the kind of cameo that turns tournaments on their head.

He curled home a stunning effort only 89 seconds after coming on, then added another with a fierce half-volley in the 71st minute.

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Iliman Ndiaye completed the rout late on, smashing in Senegal’s fifth to seal the biggest winning margin ever recorded by an African nation at the World Cup.

For Senegal, it was not just a victory, but a statement. The Lions of Teranga showed depth, confidence and ruthless finishing, with their substitutes adding extra bite and imagination to a performance that felt relentless from start to finish.

Even at one-nil and against ten men, they never looked content to manage the game, they looked determined to leave a mark.

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Senegal become the first African side to score five goals in a #FIFAWorldCup game 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/uIBV18yafq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

What the fans said

“Now they’re the first African side to hit five in a World Cup game. This is what happens when you give African teams one good run. They take it,” one fan said, capturing the mood online.

Another added, “Despite the financial crisis they are facing at the moment, it didn’t stop them. Reasons why they are African champions.”

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The praise kept coming as supporters marvelled at the timing and impact of Senegal’s performance.

“Been cooking all tournament tbh, the subs timeline is crazy stacked too,” one reaction read, while another wrote, “History made! From slow start to rewriting the record books, this is what African football is capable of.”

Those words matched the feeling in Toronto: Senegal were not just winning, they were announcing themselves as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams.

The reward for their record-breaking night is a blockbuster Round of 32 meeting with England, after Senegal finished among the top eight third-place teams on goal difference.

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