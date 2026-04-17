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Arteta provides update on Saka ahead of Manchester City slash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:51 - 17 April 2026
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Bukayo Saka's fitness ahead of the Manchester City clash.
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Mikel Arteta has officially confirmed that star winger Bukayo Saka will play no part in Arsenal’s Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, April 19.

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What Arteta said

Arteta made the comment during the pre-match press conference for the clash at the Etihad, where he revealed that the England international was not ready yet to make the trip.

“Bukayo Saka will be out against Man City,” he said, per Fabrizio. “He's starting to do some stuff, so let's see that progression, how quickly we can go through it and then wait. But at the moment he’s not available."

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The loss of the 24-year-old is a devastating tactical blow for the Gunners, who currently hold a fragile six-point lead at the summit but have only won once in their last five outings across all competitions.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Securing a positive result against Pep Guardiola's reigning champions is considered by many a prerequisite for Arsenal to survive the title run-in and secure their first top-flight crown since the historic 2003/04 Premier League "Invincibles" season.

Saka’s injury problems

Saka’s confirmed absence against City is the latest frustrating setback in a heavily disrupted 2025/26 campaign characterised by muscular issues and a notable dip in his usually elite output. 

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Saka has struggled to maintain rhythm and fitness, resulting in a statistically poor return of just seven goals and six assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season, a stark contrast to the dominant form that previously fuelled Arsenal's recent title charges.

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