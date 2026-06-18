Arsenal's World Cup star DUMPED by influencer girlfriend days after Ivory Coast defeat

The Gunners defender had kept his relationship private prior to the news of their split.

Ecuador national team and Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié is officially single following a sudden split from his partner, Aura de la Cruz.

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The high-profile breakup was confirmed publicly by the Spanish influencer on her social media.

Arsenal star Piero Hincapie | IMAGO

Ana de la Cruz confirmed her split from Hincapie | Instagram

The news comes during an incredibly chaotic month for the 2026 World Cup star, following both international tournament pressure and a viral wardrobe malfunction that thrust his personal life into the media spotlight.

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What's the gossip?

Speculation regarding the couple's relationship status ended when Aura de la Cruz posted an emotional statement to her Instagram stories.

The stunning influencer boats over 33,000 followers on Instagram

Addressing her followers directly on Thursday, June 18, the stunning blonde requested privacy and an end to the online speculation linking her to the footballer.

"My relationship has come to an end," de la Cruz wrote in a now-deleted post.

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"It's been a very difficult decision, but sometimes you have to accept that things don't work out the way you expected... All I ask is that you stop associating me with him and sending me hate reviews or messages."

Ana de la Cruz reportedly attended the Champions League matches to support Hincapie | Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans alleged that Hincapié unfollowed the influencer immediately after the statement. The sudden split shocked fans, as de la Cruz had recently been spotted supporting Hincapié in Budapest during Arsenal's Champions League final appearance.

Piero Hincapie of Ecuador starred against Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup| IMAGO

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Piero Hincapie of Ecuador starred against Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup| IMAGO

The breakup caps off a tumultuous few weeks for the 24-year-old defender, both on and off the pitch.

After winning the Premier League in his debut season with Arsenal, Hincapié is currently anchoring the Ecuador national team during the opening stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The relationship update went public just days after Ecuador suffered a disappointing defeat against the Ivory Coast in their tournament opener, adding intense personal scrutiny to Hincapié's professional pressures.