Arsenal's World Cup star DUMPED by influencer girlfriend days after Ivory Coast defeat
Ecuador national team and Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié is officially single following a sudden split from his partner, Aura de la Cruz.
The high-profile breakup was confirmed publicly by the Spanish influencer on her social media.
The news comes during an incredibly chaotic month for the 2026 World Cup star, following both international tournament pressure and a viral wardrobe malfunction that thrust his personal life into the media spotlight.
What's the gossip?
Speculation regarding the couple's relationship status ended when Aura de la Cruz posted an emotional statement to her Instagram stories.
Addressing her followers directly on Thursday, June 18, the stunning blonde requested privacy and an end to the online speculation linking her to the footballer.
"My relationship has come to an end," de la Cruz wrote in a now-deleted post.
"It's been a very difficult decision, but sometimes you have to accept that things don't work out the way you expected... All I ask is that you stop associating me with him and sending me hate reviews or messages."
Eagle-eyed fans alleged that Hincapié unfollowed the influencer immediately after the statement. The sudden split shocked fans, as de la Cruz had recently been spotted supporting Hincapié in Budapest during Arsenal's Champions League final appearance.
The breakup caps off a tumultuous few weeks for the 24-year-old defender, both on and off the pitch.
After winning the Premier League in his debut season with Arsenal, Hincapié is currently anchoring the Ecuador national team during the opening stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The relationship update went public just days after Ecuador suffered a disappointing defeat against the Ivory Coast in their tournament opener, adding intense personal scrutiny to Hincapié's professional pressures.
The relationship update went public just days after Ecuador suffered a disappointing defeat against the Ivory Coast in their tournament opener, adding intense personal scrutiny to Hincapié's professional pressures.