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Arsenal legend warns Gunners of psychological impact after Carabao Cup final loss

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:12 - 24 March 2026
Ex-Super Eagles star hits back at critics questioning Arsenal's style of play
Jens Lehmann warned the Gunners’ Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City could affect their Premier League title push despite a strong lead.
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Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has warned that Arsenal could suffer a psychological setback following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

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Arsenal players looking frustrated || imago
Arsenal players looking frustrated || imago

The North London side fell short at Wembley in a performance that raised questions about their mentality heading into the decisive phase of the season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite the setback, Arsenal remain firmly in control of the Premier League title race, holding a nine-point advantage over City, although Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand.

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What Lehmann said

However, Lehmann believed the emotional fallout from the defeat could linger.

“I was sitting right behind the sub-bench and I saw their anger and disappointment. That normally causes a psychological effect which follows you everywhere,” he said.

The loss officially ended Arsenal’s hopes of winning four trophies this season, but Lehmann suggested it might not be entirely negative.

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He added, “I’m not unhappy they haven’t won it, because you can’t win four titles. This will give them more focus in winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and probably the Champions League."

With just seven league matches remaining, Arsenal need 16 points, equivalent to five wins and a draw, to secure their first league title in over two decades.

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