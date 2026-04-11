Argentina legend names Messi’s biggest threats for 2026 World Cup

Argentina legend has identified Spain, France, and England as top contenders to challenge the defending champions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina legend Oscar Ruggeri has singled out Spain, France, and England as the strongest contenders capable of challenging Argentina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

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The former defender, who was part of Argentina’s historic triumph at the 1986 World Cup, believes these nations possess the individual quality needed to compete at the highest level.

What Oscar said

Speaking in an interview with BOLA VIP, Ruggeri praised the talent within the squads of the European heavyweights, while also expressing slight concerns about their overall cohesion.

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He said, “For me, Spain, France, and England, I see very good players in them. I’m not sure about them as a unit, but I will still put them in.”

Ruggeri did not overlook other traditional football powerhouses, highlighting Germany as a team that could once again emerge as a surprise contender.

“The Germans, they might not show much early on, and then you see them among the top four,” he noted.

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Argentina eyeing back-to-back World Cup titles

Argentina will head into the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the trophy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents, the South American giants will be aiming to secure back-to-back World Cup titles.