Alex Iwobi apologises for Super Eagles red card in Jordan clash

Super Eagles star midfielder Alex Iwobi apologised for his red card against Jordan.

Alex Iwobi has issued a heartfelt public apology, taking full responsibility for his straight red card during the Super Eagles' 2-2 friendly draw against Jordan in Antalya, Turkey, during the March international break.

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The 29-year-old was dismissed deep into second-half stoppage time after reacting angrily and shoving Jordanian player Amer Jamous, who had cynically held him back during a late counterattack.

What Iwobi said

Recognising his highly uncharacteristic loss of temper, Iwobi used a recent appearance on the Alexander Yaa Digg podcast to express his deep regret.

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"I need to address what I did and apologise to all my Nigerian teammates, staff, and everyone who cares about Nigeria," he stated.

"My actions were not good enough, and I got sent off. But I will learn from this and keep moving on. We got a draw; we did not lose, so we will take the positives. I want to apologise for the mistake."

Alex Iwobi (Photo Credit: Iwobi/Threads)

What happened

Iwobi’s dismissal completely marred an otherwise competitive fixture at the Mardan Sports Complex, where Nigeria had originally battled back from an early Mousa Tamari goal to take a 2-1 lead.

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Moses Simon equalised for the Super Eagles in the 26th minute and debutant Emmanuel Fernandez put Nigeria ahead in the 41st minute before Jordan eventually equalised in the 77th minute.

The sending-off was Iwobi’s second career dismissal in a Super Eagles shirt, reviving unfortunate memories of his devastating red card against Tunisia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat.

Having concluded his international duties on a highly frustrating note, the midfielder has now shifted his focus back to the climax of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

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