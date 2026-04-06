Vinicius confirms when he will sign Real Madrid renewal
Vinícius Júnior has doused the tension surrounding his contract situation, confirming his intention to sign a long-term extension, by reassuring the fanbase that the highly anticipated renewal will happen "at the right time."
What Vinicius said
Addressing the media regarding his future, the Brazilian forward said, "I hope I can stay here for a long time. I still have a year left on my contract, but I’m very calm,” he said, per Football Espana.
“I have the president’s confidence. At the right time, I’ll renew and stay here for a long time, because this is my dream club.”
His comment signals a positive shift in his relationship with the club's hierarchy. Earlier in the ongoing campaign, severe tactical friction and a publicised fallout with former manager Xabi Alonso led the 25-year-old to openly suggest he might seek an exit.
However, since Álvaro Arbeloa took charge of the dressing room, Vinícius’s relationship with the coaching staff and the board has been completely revitalised, making his continued stay at Santiago Bernabéu his absolute priority.
The tough negotiations
Despite the player's clear public commitment, formalising the new agreement to extend his current contract, which officially expires in the summer of 2027 and carries a monumental €1 billion release clause, has faced persistent delays.
The primary points of friction at the negotiating table revolve around the Brazilian's wage demands, with Vinícius's representatives demanding a financial package that identically matches the lucrative terms recently handed to teammate Kylian Mbappé.
These prolonged talks have naturally kept global suitors on high alert, most notably the Saudi Pro League. The Gulf division remains interested after failing with an unprecedented, history-making bid in the summer of 2024.