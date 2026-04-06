UCL Quarterfinal: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet for their second clash in the space of four days to do battle for a place in the last four of the UEFA Champions League.

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Barcelona to win

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid preview

It is an all-Spanish tie at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday night as Barcelona meet league foes Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, just three days after meeting in La Liga.

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While Barcelona’s late 2-1 victory at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday strengthened their commanding seven-point lead at the top of La Liga, the one-off (or in this case, two-off) nature of Europe’s premier competition poses a different challenge.

Barcelona made a strong statement in the previous round, dismantling Newcastle United 7-2 in the return leg to seal an emphatic 8-3 aggregate win after a tight first leg.

Indeed, since Flick’s appointment at the start of last season, Barcelona have scored more Champions League goals than any other side (73). They haven’t, however, managed a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Champions League outings, which already marks their longest-ever run without one in European competition.

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That vulnerability, often linked to Flick’s aggressive high defensive line, will offer a wounded Atlético side some encouragement as they look to keep their season afloat.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head

Wednesday’s affair marks the fifth European meeting between these two sides, with all five coming at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League (also 2013-14 and 2015-16).

However, Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 25 matches against Atlético at the Camp Nou across all competitions (W17 D8), with their last home defeat a 3-1 league loss in February 2006.

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However, Atletico have never won a Champions League away match against a fellow Spanish side, losing four of the five they have played (D1).

Furthermore, Atlético are winless in their last six away knockout matches in the competition (D1 L5), with their last victory coming in a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2022.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team forms

Barcelona Champions League form: 🟧🟥🟩🟩🟧🟩

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩

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Atletico Madrid Champions League form: 🟧🟥🟧🟩🟩🟥

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥🟥

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

Barcelona’s biggest concern is the hamstring injury Raphinha suffered while on international duty. The Brazil international is set to sit out the next four weeks, with a May return date set tentatively.

Also out are Frenkie de Jong, who is trying to accelerate his recovery from a hamstring issue of his own, and the Dutchman could be ready for the second leg if all goes to plan. Marc Bernal is back from his ankle sprain to give Flick an injury boost.

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As for Atletico, Diego Simeone is contending with his first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak currently being sidelined with a muscle injury in his side that has kept him out for weeks.

Midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza is out with an ankle problem, while Pablo Barrios is almost ready for a return from his thigh issue.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J. García; Cancelo, E. García, Cubarsí, Koundé; Casadó, Pedri; F. López, Yamal, Rashford; Lewandowski.

Atlético Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Álex Baena, Simeone, Lookman; Sørloth, Alvarez.

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction

This should be a tight game, particularly with both coaches’ nous in this competition.

However, based on their recent results – most notably over the weekend when Barcelona came from behind to beat ten-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday – we’re backing the Catalan giants to inflict another defeat on Simeone’s team.