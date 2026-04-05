‘We were the better team’ - Atletico Madrid star slams referee’s red card decision, claims Barcelona were lucky

Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso has voiced his frustration after the game, claiming key refereeing decisions, including a red card for his teammate, decisively swung the match in Barcelona's favour.

Barcelona tightened their grip on the La Liga title race, securing a dramatic and contentious victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win extends Hansi Flick's lead at the top of the table to seven points, but the match was overshadowed by controversy.

Billed as a crucial clash in the title race, the encounter quickly became a hotbed of debate over the officiating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musso criticises refereeing inconsistency

Juan Musso, named the match MVP despite a losing effort, did not mince words in his post-match interview with DAZN. The Argentine keeper expressed his deep frustration with the officiating.

"We played a great first half and were even better in the second, creating many chances. It was an entertaining match," Musso stated.

Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso || imago

"The red card penalised us. It's very difficult in today's football with one less player. I also think it was a red card for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The referee clearly saw it on the pitch, and then it was seen on the replay. That could have made the match more realistic."

"But we move on," he continued. "This was an important match, but it doesn't shake our confidence. Eleven against eleven, I think we were the better team. We created many chances and moved the ball well, which gives us confidence."

Atletico Madrid player sent off || imago

The winning goal came late and, according to Musso, was a stroke of good fortune for Barcelona. He reflected on the heartbreaking moment that decided the game.

"The rebound fell right to him, and without even realising it, he scored," Musso explained. "They were lucky with that on the second goal. We tried to defend, and the team made a tremendous effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I try to defend all the effort the guys put in because from the outside it looks incredible. When we concede goals anyway, you feel bad. I value and commend the team's effort, both eleven against eleven and with one less player."