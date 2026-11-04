Arokodare asked for more money — Ajax director provides update on Super Eagles star's future

Ajax director Jordi Cruyff confirmed the club plan to have Tolu Arokodare in their future.

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the Dutch giants are fully prepared to trigger the €20 million purchase option to sign Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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Cruyff delivered the update during a recent interview with Ziggo Sport, revealing that the structural details of a long-term contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena are essentially finalised, pending some late financial negotiations initiated by the player.

The 25-year-old forward joined Ajax on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign following a difficult spell in the Premier League.

Cruyff confirms the permanent plans

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Speaking candidly about the club's transfer intentions, Cruyff expressed satisfaction with the loanee's impact and confirmed that the Amsterdam hierarchy has made a crucial decision regarding his future.

"Everything has already been arranged," Cruyff told Ziggosport when asked about the €20 million option to buy.

However, the technical director humorously noted that the striker is actively seeking to renegotiate the pre-agreed personal terms following his explosive start to life in the Eredivisie.

"His salary too, although he did ask for a pay rise at the last press conference," Cruyff added.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.

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Escaping the Premier League struggles

Arokodare's immediate success in the Netherlands stands in stark contrast to his turbulent tenure in English football.

During his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Nigeria international struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. He managed a disappointing return of just six goals and two assists across 38 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club.

Finding stability and settling seamlessly into a new environment was paramount for the 25-year-old to resurrect his career.

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An incredible resurgence in Amsterdam

Since arriving in Amsterdam, Arokodare has transformed his fortunes, rewarding the faith shown by the Ajax recruitment team.

He has established himself as the focal point of the club's attack, amassing an outstanding 10 goals and three assists in just 15 appearances across all competitions.