Jesús Owono breaks silence following tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel

🚨 The goalkeeper Jeśus Owono speaks for first time with a statement after Jesús de Miguel’s tragic passing. “These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened." "I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with all due respect." "But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."