Advertisement

Jesús Owono breaks silence following tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:57 - 04 November 2026
Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono spoke in grief following the heartbreaking passing of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.
Advertisement

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has released a deeply emotional statement following the heartbreaking death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, addressing the tragedy for the first time.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Spanish forward tragically passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest triggered by a severe on-field collision with Owono during their Segunda División fixture on Monday, November 2.

The fatal incident occurred when the goalkeeper aggressively rushed out of his penalty area to contest a long ball, colliding with De Miguel's chest.

Owono was immediately shown a straight red card for the reckless challenge, and the match was subsequently abandoned in the aftermath.

Advertisement

A goalkeeper in mourning

Releasing his first public comments since the devastating medical update, Owono expressed profound grief.

"These are being the most difficult days of my life. It's hard for me to find the words and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened," Owono stated.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving family while openly acknowledging the heavy scrutiny and investigations that will inevitably follow.

Advertisement

"I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with all due respect," he added.

Owono, who was reportedly forced to deactivate his social media accounts following online abuse, concluded by dedicating his thoughts entirely to his fallen colleague.

De Miguel died on Tuesday morning after a collision with Jesus Owono in Tenerife's clash against FC Andorra on Monday

"But right now, honestly, I can't think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus," the goalkeeper shared.

Legal and sporting ramifications

Advertisement

Given the fatal outcome of the on-pitch incident, Spanish law enforcement has officially launched a routine investigation to review the exact circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death.

The case is currently under judicial supervision, with local prosecutors reviewing the referee's official match report and awaiting the formal findings of the sports disciplinary committee.

However, José Luis Sánchez Haulegui, the chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has indicated that severe criminal charges against the goalkeeper are highly improbable.

Equatorial Guinea's Jesus Owono deserves our support right now (Photo Credit: Litefooty/X)

The prosecutor clarified that because the fatal collision occurred during active play rather than as a deliberate attack during a stoppage, Spanish Supreme Court precedents generally exclude such sports-related accidents from criminal punishment.

Advertisement

Regardless of the legal outcome, the sports disciplinary committee will independently determine whether Owono's actions were excessively dangerous or reckless.

Depending on their interpretation of the challenge, the Andorra goalkeeper could still face significant sporting sanctions and an extended professional suspension.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Was Chiamaka Nnadozie That Bad? CAF Under Fire Over Brutal Award Snub
Football
05.11.2026
Was Chiamaka Nnadozie That Bad? CAF Under Fire Over Brutal Award Snub
They still need Osimhen — Troy Deeney plots next move for Super Eagles star
Football
05.11.2026
They still need Osimhen — Troy Deeney plots next move for Super Eagles star
Thank You Cesc — Man Utd fans grateful to fabregas after Como destroy Lens 9-1
Football
05.11.2026
Thank You Cesc — Man Utd fans grateful to fabregas after Como destroy Lens 9-1
Victor Osimhen at AFCON 2023
Super Eagles
05.11.2026
What a joke! CAF slammed for snubbing Victor Osimhen, Nigerians in 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 nominations
Daily Bet Picks: Our Best Football Predictions and Betting Tips
Bet Of The Day
05.11.2026
Daily Bet Picks: Our Best Football Predictions and Betting Tips
Arokodare asked for more money — Ajax director provides update on Super Eagles star's future
Football
04.11.2026
Arokodare asked for more money — Ajax director provides update on Super Eagles star's future