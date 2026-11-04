AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Late Valverde strike helps Los Blancos to another UCL Remontada

Real Madrid came back from behind twice to beat AEK Athens and maintain their 100% record in the Champions League.

Federico Valverde's stunning stoppage-time strike rescued Real Madrid from a humiliating defeat, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over AEK Athens at the Allwyn Arena on Wednesday night to maintain their perfect Champions League record.

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José Mourinho's side arrived for the Matchday 4 clash as overwhelming favorites, boasting a flawless European run and fresh off massive domestic wins.

However, Marko Nikolić's AEK Athens squad, riding an extraordinary seven-match home winning streak, pushed the Spanish giants to the absolute limit, forcing Los Blancos to mount two separate comebacks before escaping Greece with all three points.

Key match details

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The hosts stunned the visitors in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita unleashed a rasping left-footed strike to give AEK an unexpected 1-0 lead.

Real Madrid responded well, with Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest player to reach 60 Champions League appearances on the night, levelling the match before halftime with a superb flicked finish.

The second half proved equally chaotic. AEK Athens reclaimed the advantage with just 15 minutes remaining in regulation, as Stavros Pilos fired a shot through the legs of Thibaut Courtois.

Staring down a massive upset, Madrid's star power took over. Kylian Mbappé quickly restored parity to make it 2-2, setting up a frantic finale.