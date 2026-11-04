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Perez was right — Real Madrid fans celebrate after Barcelona receive bad news after Aston Villa victory

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:51 - 04 November 2026
Florentino Perez || Imago
Florentino Perez || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Real Madrid fans celebrate their summer transfer outcome after Barcelona's latest injury news.
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Barcelona's crucial 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Aston Villa has been marred by the loss of midfield general Rodri, who has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

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The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner sustained the muscle damage during the first half of Tuesday's European clash at the Camp Nou.

He was subsequently withdrawn at half-time by manager Hansi Flick, with 19-year-old Marc Bernal seamlessly stepping in to anchor the midfield for the remainder of the dominant victory.

While Barcelona fans anxiously await his return, the injury has sparked a wave of vindictive celebration across the bitter Clásico divide.

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The summer transfer hijack

Rodri joined Barcelona in the summer of 2026 in a blockbuster move, famously snubbing advances from Real Madrid to return to his home country.

However, widespread reports indicated that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was initially hesitant to proceed with Rodri’s signing, citing the midfielder's recent medical history as a primary point of reservation.

Rodri had previously suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and meniscus damage while playing for Manchester City against Arsenal in September 2024.

Rodri signs for Barcelona || X
Rodri signs for Barcelona || X
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That injury sidelined him for eight months and triggered a series of subsequent muscular setbacks upon his return, leaving the Madrid hierarchy unconvinced of his long-term physical durability.

Social media vindication for the Madrid faithful

Following the confirmation of Rodri's latest hamstring setback, Real Madrid fans flooded social media platforms to praise their club president's clinical perceptiveness.

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While the Madrid fanbase gloats over the perceived transfer victory, Barcelona must now rapidly adjust to life without their midfield metronome as they prepare for the clash against Atletico Madrid.

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