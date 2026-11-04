Advertisement

Transfer News: Barcelona pushing to sign Arsenal star in January

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:48 - 04 November 2026
Barcelona have reportedly opened discussions for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié ahead of the January transfer window.
Advertisement

The Catalan giants are actively scouring the market to reinforce their backline after relying heavily on youth academy prospects during the first half of the campaign, a situation that recently cost them in back-to-back defeats.

Advertisement

Hansi Flick’s side have identified the 24-year-old Ecuadorian international as an ideal tactical fit, capable of providing top-tier versatility across both central defense and left-back.

Hincapié was an integral presence at Emirates Stadium last season, registering 39 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement

However, his playing time has diminished significantly during the current campaign, managing only 46 Premier League minutes as Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães command the left side of the Gunners' defense.

Minor fitness setbacks have further curtailed his opportunities to claim a regular starting role.

Despite their clear interest, Barcelona face substantial obstacles in completing a move for the £35 million-rated defender.

Hincapié is regarded as a vital squad asset by Mikel Arteta, who is notoriously resistant to sanctioning the departure of first-team regulars midway through a grueling title race.

Advertisement

Arsenal remain determined to protect their defensive depth as they compete across multiple domestic and European fronts.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are evaluating structured offers, testing whether Arsenal's resolve might soften if guaranteed starting minutes prove tempting enough for the player to pursue a La Liga switch.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Florentino Perez || Imago
Football
04.11.2026
Perez was right — Real Madrid fans celebrate after Barcelona receive bad news after Aston Villa victory
Transfer News: Barcelona pushing to sign Arsenal star in January
Football
04.11.2026
Transfer News: Barcelona pushing to sign Arsenal star in January
CAF snubs Victor Osimhen as POTY nominees are revealed
Football
04.11.2026
CAF snubs Victor Osimhen as POTY nominees are revealed
UCL: Transfer expert reveals next move for Michael Carrick after Roma win
Football
04.11.2026
UCL: Transfer expert reveals next move for Michael Carrick after Roma win
Jesus Owono deserves our support, not to be called a murderer
Football
04.11.2026
Jesus Owono deserves our support, not to be called a murderer
UCL: Neuer overtakes Messi, closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record
Football
04.11.2026
UCL: Neuer overtakes Messi, closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record