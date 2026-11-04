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UCL: Neuer overtakes Messi, closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:30 - 04 November 2026
Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has written another historic chapter in European football after surpassing Lionel Messi on the UEFA Champions League all-time appearance list.
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The veteran German shot-stopper achieved the feat after starting in Bayern Munich's Champions League group-phase clash against Atlético Madrid.

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That outing marked Neuer’s 164th career appearance in Europe’s premier club competition.

That moves him clear as the outright most-capped German player in tournament history ahead of former teammate Thomas Müller (163 matches).

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Beyond claiming national supremacy, the milestone lifted the 40-year-old goalkeeper into third place on the competition's all-time appearances.

Climbing above the iconic Lionel Messi, who bowed out of Europe after 163 games.

  • 1. Cristiano Ronaldo — 183 appearances

  • 2. Iker Casillas — 177 appearances

  • 3. Manuel Neuer — 164 appearances

  • 4. Lionel Messi — 163 appearances

  • 5. Thomas Müller — 163 appearances

Neuer now sits 13 games behind legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and 19 matches adrift of Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time pinnacle of 183 outings.

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