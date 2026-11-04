Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería will donate all ticket proceeds from their Matchday 34 fixture against Tenerife to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.

Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería have announced a profoundly moving gesture, confirming that all proceeds from their Matchday 34 home fixture against Tenerife in April will be donated directly to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.

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The footballing world was plunged into mourning on Tuesday when the 30-year-old Tenerife striker tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The fatal medical emergency followed a severe on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a league match on Monday evening.

Recognising the devastating impact of the sudden loss, the Andalusian club released a poignant official statement detailing their financial commitment to the grieving family.

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"We are fully aware that nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, and that no form of support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain caused by a tragedy of this kind," Almería's statement read.

UD Almería has decided to donate the entirety of the ticket sales revenue from its home match against CD Tenerife to support the family of Jesús de Miguel. "We are fully aware that nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, and that no form of support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain caused by a tragedy of this kind." The initiative was set by club president, Mr. Mohammed Al Khereiji. Cristiano Ronaldo purchased 25% stake in Spanish club earlier this year. — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 4, 2026

The scheduled match in April will undoubtedly carry emotional weight, as will every game Tenerife will play in the considerable future. Earlier this season, Tenerife successfully defeated Almería in the first leg of their league encounters, adding a competitive backdrop to what will now serve as a solemn tribute.

A massive financial sacrifice

For a club competing in Spain's second tier, voluntarily sacrificing an entire matchday's revenue represents an incredibly generous and substantial gesture.

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Unlike LALIGA teams, Segunda División clubs do not benefit from astronomical television broadcasting deals. Consequently, stadium gate receipts, matchday hospitality, and local ticket sales serve as crucial streams of income for their seasonal operating budgets.