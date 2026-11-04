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Ronaldo's Almería to donate matchday proceeds to late Tenerife striker's Family

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:06 - 04 November 2026
Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería will donate all ticket proceeds from their Matchday 34 fixture against Tenerife to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.
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Spanish Segunda División side UD Almería have announced a profoundly moving gesture, confirming that all proceeds from their Matchday 34 home fixture against Tenerife in April will be donated directly to the family of the late Jesús de Miguel.

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The footballing world was plunged into mourning on Tuesday when the 30-year-old Tenerife striker tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

 The fatal medical emergency followed a severe on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a league match on Monday evening.

Recognising the devastating impact of the sudden loss, the Andalusian club released a poignant official statement detailing their financial commitment to the grieving family.

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"We are fully aware that nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, and that no form of support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain caused by a tragedy of this kind," Almería's statement read.

The scheduled match in April will undoubtedly carry emotional weight, as will every game Tenerife will play in the considerable future. Earlier this season, Tenerife successfully defeated Almería in the first leg of their league encounters, adding a competitive backdrop to what will now serve as a solemn tribute.

A massive financial sacrifice

For a club competing in Spain's second tier, voluntarily sacrificing an entire matchday's revenue represents an incredibly generous and substantial gesture.

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Unlike LALIGA teams, Segunda División clubs do not benefit from astronomical television broadcasting deals. Consequently, stadium gate receipts, matchday hospitality, and local ticket sales serve as crucial streams of income for their seasonal operating budgets.

Almería's ownership endorsed the charitable initiative. The club is currently controlled by the Saudi investment consortium SMC Group, led by President Mohammed Al-Khereiji, and prominently features Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who purchased a 25% stake in the club through CR7 Sports Investments in February 2026.

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