Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Gunners survive second-half scare to clinch UCL tie

Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres first-half strikes were enough to help Arsenal beat stubborn Slavia Prague.

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening—after the draw against Bayern Munich—surviving a late scare to secure a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena.

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Powered by an outstanding performance from striker Viktor Gyökeres, the Gunners built a comfortable cushion early on before successfully navigating a tense closing period to escape Czechia with all three points

Key match details

Arsenal took complete control from the opening whistle and required just nine minutes to break the deadlock. Capitalising on their sharp early possession, Viktor Gyökeres slipped a precise pass through to Noni Madueke, who finished coolly from inside the box to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

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The Gunners continued to dictate the tempo of the first half, efficiently shutting down the hosts' transition attempts while probing for a second goal. In the 38th minute, Gyökeres turned from provider to goalscorer.

Clinical 💥 Gyökeres is not messing around tonight ⚽️🎯 📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc https://t.co/bZxXWGrX0M — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 4, 2026

After receiving a well-placed assist from midfielder Mikel Merino, the Swedish striker unleashed a fine strike into the top-right corner, sending Arsenal into the halftime break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Slavia Prague emerged for the second half with renewed intensity, committing more bodies forward and ultimately outshooting Arsenal 18 to 12 over the course of the match.

Despite the hosts seeing more of the ball in the closing stages, Arsenal's defence held firm for most of the half.

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