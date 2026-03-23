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AFCON drama deepens as Moroccan club fires player over Senegal final controversy

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:45 - 23 March 2026
Moroccan club USM Oujda terminates Senegal player's contract after his controversial remarks on CAF’s AFCON 2025 final decision, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win.
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Moroccan outfit USM Oujda have parted ways with Senegalese midfielder Issa Ndiaye following his controversial comments regarding the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

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The decision comes amid lingering tension from one of the most dramatic and disputed finals in recent African football history.

CAF verdict sparks controversy

The crisis began when the Confederation of African Football Appeal Board overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 AFCON final, awarding a 3-0 win to Morocco.

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The ruling followed an unprecedented protest by the Senegalese team, who walked off the pitch for over 17 minutes in response to a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

CAF deemed the action a violation of its regulations, citing breaches under Articles 82 and 84, ultimately leading to the forfeiture of the match.

Ndiaye’s comments trigger club reaction

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In the aftermath of the ruling, Ndiaye reportedly made public remarks mocking CAF’s decision to hand the title to Morocco.

While the exact wording of his comments remains unclear, sources indicate that his statements were viewed by his club as disrespectful and damaging.

The reaction from USM Oujda was swift as Club officials reportedly held internal discussions before concluding that Ndiaye’s conduct fell short of the professionalism expected from a player representing the badge.

USM Oujda subsequently terminated Ndiaye’s contract, citing unprofessional behaviour and a breach of internal disciplinary standards.

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The club’s leadership emphasised that players are expected to uphold values of respect, especially on sensitive matters involving continental football authorities and national pride.

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