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'Malick is a Champion' - West Ham manager condemns CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of AFCON title
On Tuesday, CAF took the unprecedented step of overturning the on-field result, stripping Senegal of their victory and awarding the title to Morocco.
The ruling has been widely condemned, with former professionals like Nigel Reo-Coker labelling the decision a "disgrace" to African football.
Diouf, who played 106 minutes in the final, had initially been celebrated as an African champion upon his return to his club.
Espirito blasts CAF decision
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of West Ham's crucial match against Aston Villa, Espirito Santo expressed his disbelief at the post-match ruling but stood firmly by his player.
"I watched the game at the time; I saw the final. But for me, what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. For me, Malick is a champion," the Portuguese manager stated.
He continued, "It's over. All the decisions that came after that, I don't know. Malick deserves a medal. I don't think I've seen anything like that in football."
Espirito Santo also recalled the immediate aftermath of the final, highlighting the role of Senegal's senior players.
"I remember the final; Sadio Mané played a big role, and they won it. I hugged Malick, and I told him he's a champion," he concluded.
Meanwhile, West Ham face a critical weekend as they travel to Birmingham. The Hammers are in desperate need of points to climb out of the relegation zone, currently sitting level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.