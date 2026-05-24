AFCON 2025: Morocco pardon 15 Senegalese fans from prison ahead of 'Ileya' celebrations

A number of Senegalese football fans have received clemency from the Moroccan monarchy for crimes committed during the AFCON final.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has granted a royal pardon to 15 Senegalese football fans who have been jailed since the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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The sovereign cited humanitarian reasons for the clemency ahead of Eid al-Adha, the sacred Islamic "Festival of Sacrifice," which will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27th in Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria.

According to Al Jazeera, a total of 18 Senegalese supporters were initially incarcerated in February following their involvement in a pitch invasion at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during the tournament's climax in January and were handed sentences ranging from three months to one year.

Because three of those individuals have already completed their respective jail sentences, this royal decree applies to the remaining 15 detainees.

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CAS appeal still looms

The initial sentencing came as a result of the charged AFCON final, which was notoriously derailed by a massive 15-minute delay after the Senegalese squad temporarily walked off the pitch to protest a late VAR-awarded penalty to Morocco.

That walk-off directly triggered the widespread crowd unrest and subsequent pitch invasion that incriminated the now-pardoned fans.

In a controversial aftermath, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board ruled that the walk-off constituted a regulatory forfeit.

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Consequently, CAF stripped Senegal of their hard-fought on-field 1-0 extra-time victory, administratively awarding Morocco a 3-0 win and the continental crown.