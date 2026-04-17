7 NPFL stars Eric Chelle must call up for the 2026 Unity Cup

With Eric Chelle confirming he will watch the NPFL run-in closely ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup, Ayobami Junior, the league's assist king, leads a list of domestic stars who deserve a Super Eagles call-up.

The Unity Cup is back and Nigeria’s Super Eagles will defend their title at The Valley in Charlton, South London, from May 26 to 30, facing Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India in a four-nation knockout tournament.

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Eric Chelle has said he will watch the NPFL run-in closely and that’s good because the domestic league has given him seven (7) names he would be wrong to ignore.

Ayobami Junior — Shooting Stars

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The Brighton & Hove Albion academy boy came back home and became the best creator in Nigerian football.

Ayobami Junior, known as Baggio, plays for Shooting Stars in Ibadan and leads the NPFL with 11 assists this season.

Ayobami Junior

He is not just distributing, he is reading games at a level most midfielders in this league simply cannot match.

His three assists in a single match against Warri Wolves in February made him the first player to do that in the NPFL since 2025.

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🎥 Ayobami Agba Junior “Baggio” Masterclass



Imagine this guy behind Victor Osimhen with the national team 🎯



He go use pass finish jagun jagun.



He plays like a less skillful yet very effective version of JJ Okocha 🔟



A midfield maestro and playmaker. 🪄 https://t.co/rDo6kAoo54 pic.twitter.com/VRFX84Jnep — Coach Olisa Esq (@olisaemeka_G) February 16, 2026

The European education shows every time he picks up the ball. Chelle has never given the domestic league a playmaker of this profile. This is the moment.

Joseph Arumala — Ikorodu City

A 21-year-old in his first-ever NPFL season. Twelve goals and outright leader of the scoring charts.

Arumala is a former Golden Eaglets player operating from the left flank for Ikorodu City, and his combination of pace, movement and composure in front of goal has been the defining attacking story of this NPFL campaign.

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Arumala is 21 years old, and this is his first-ever campaign at this level

He did not ease into the league, he arrived and started scoring, with fans calling him Vinicius Jr twin. With Osimhen absent, Chelle needs forwards who believe in themselves. Arumala clearly does.

Tosin Oyedokun — Ikorodu City

The captain. The conductor. Oyedokun has been the heartbeat of Ikorodu City's push for a top-three finish and CAF football in only their second NPFL season.

He plays in midfield, he leads by example, and he scored one of the most important goals in the league this season, that left-footed strike against Warri Wolves when the game needed a leader to step forward. He did.

Chelle talks about wanting players who carry responsibility. Oyedokun wears it every week.

Cool and calm 🧊 🥶



Tosin Oyedokun with his 4th of the season#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/80PdPDL7zY — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) April 14, 2026

Michael Atata — Ikorodu City

Three Ikorodu City players on one list is not bias. It is form. Michael Atata, nicknamed "The Wall," has kept 16 clean sheets in the NPFL this season, the most in the league.

He is 20 years old. He has commanded a backline, organised defenders older than him, and made saves that opposing coaches have cited by name in post-match interviews.

Michael Atata has now kept 16 clean sheets this season in the NPFL.

With Stanley Nwabali still searching for a club, there is a real conversation to be had about Nigeria's goalkeeping future. Atata is part of that conversation.

Stephen Manyo — Rivers United

Finidi George leads the NPFL table. His best defender is Stephen Manyo. The Rivers United centre-back has been the backbone of the meanest defence in the league, composed, commanding in the air and intelligent in his reading of the game.

Stephen Manyo

Finidi himself praised Manyo's performance after a standout display against Katsina United, saying: "He had a fantastic game."

When a Super Eagles legend singles out a domestic player in those terms, Chelle should be listening.

This amazing strike by 🇳🇬 Stephen Manyo for Rivers United against defending champions Pyramids FC is deservedly the CAF Champions League goal of match day 5 ⚽️🔥 @CAFCLCC #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #CAFCL #CAFChampionsLeague



pic.twitter.com/Jkz0uh2qP3 — Pan-Africa Football (@PanAfricaFooty) February 10, 2026

Oputa Chibueze — Enugu Rangers

Right back. Marauding runner. Set-piece threat. Oputa has been one of the NPFL's most consistent full-backs this season, combining defensive discipline with the quality to get forward and deliver.

Oputa Chibueze

In a league where full-backs often become forgotten figures, Oputa has made sure nobody forgets him. Rangers are challenging for the title. He is one of the reasons why.

🇳🇬 🪨 Oputa Chibueze “Recce James” of Enugu Rangers 🛑, is currently the best right back in the Nigeria premier League.



He spent 2 years with Solution Fc 🟡 before moving to Enugu Rangers last year. Since his move, he has started 17 out of 25 matches for Rangers this season.… pic.twitter.com/HpLOy1bVxJ — Coach Olisa Esq (@olisaemeka_G) February 15, 2026

Chidozie Iwundu Enugu Rangers

The second Rangers player and defender on the list. Chidozie Iwundu is potentially the standout defender on the list give he comes with presence in both boxes.

Iwundu is the top-scoring defender in the league with a remarkable eight goals, most by a defender, and also making him one of the top scorers in the division.

Chidozie Iwundu opens the scoring for Rangers International.. what a strike!#NPFL #NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/JQOTfvCRdg — NPFL Insider (@NPFLInsider) September 7, 2025

Chidozie Iwundu

The talented stopper also a former player of Akure side, Sunshine Stars, renowned for defenders after producing AFCON 2013 winners G​odfrey Oboabona and Kenneth Omeruo.