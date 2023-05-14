Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is on course to emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's feat in the Serie A.

Napoli already have the Serie A title in the bag, their first in 33 years; however, despite leading I Partenopei to this tremendous achievement, Victor Osimhen cannot afford to take his foot off the gas, as he is still in the race for the Capocannoniere.

With four games to go and three goals ahead of the next best player, Lautaro Martinez, the Lagos-born finisher could become the first player to win the highest goal scorer award alongside a league title in 14 years.

FOOTBALL Napoli find Osimhen replacement in Ligue 1 star Napoli could look to Lille again for a new striker if they decide to let go of record-breaking striker Victor Osimhen this summer

Osimhen on course for the double

The former Lille man is currently on 23 league goals this season, a feat he achieved in only 26 starts.

However, charging behind him is the in-form Martinez, who has 20 goals. The Argentine has been scoring at an impressive rate lately, and if recent Serie A history is to be considered, Lautaro could pip Victor to the Capocannoniere.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

The Italian top flight has not had a player win the golden boot and league title since the 2008/09 season when Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed both honours with Inter Milan.

Zlatan (25) beat Genoa's Diego Milito and Bologna's Marco Di Vaio by the slimmest of margins, one goal, but it was well enough. However, since he managed it, no other player has enjoyed both in the same season.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

The games Osimhen has left

Napoli no longer have cup commitments this season, meaning Osimhen is expected to start the remaining league games for Luciano Spaletti's side.

They travel to Monza next, before facing Inter and Bologna, and then the final game of the season against Sampdoria at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Related content