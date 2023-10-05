REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Barcelona fans would be over the moon with recent reports that Lionel Messi could play for the Blaugrana again as soon as this January

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi might still get his last hoorah with boyhood club Barcelona, as the World Cup winner has been linked with a surprise move to Spain barely six months after deciding to move to the USA.

Messi linked with Barcelona return

Messi decided to turn down a return to Barcelona after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as he preferred to move to the MLS with Inter Miami instead.

However, the Miami club’s troubles in the league could see Messi make a long-awaited return to Barcelona on loan in the winter window as the MLS reaches its playoff rounds.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami midfielder || Photo Credit: AP

Inter Miami were bottom of the standings before Messi’s arrival and despite their upturn in fortunes when the Argentine World Cup winner has played, they are still in danger of missing out on the MLS Playoffs with only the top 14 teams in the league destined for the championship round.

Messi return dependent on Inter Miami MLS fate

Messi’s recent absence through injury has seen Inter Miami fail to win their last four matches in all competitions, including three in the MLS, leaving them in 27th position, just two spots off the bottom of the table, and 13 points away from where they need to be to qualify for the playoffs.

FOOTBALL Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has claimed Victor Osimhen has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Should Inter Miami miss the playoffs, Messi might be allowed to join Barcelona on a short loan in the January window to allow him say goodbye to the Blaugrana faithful in a more dignified manner than the last time.

Spanish media outlet SPORT have reported that Messi could emulate former MLS stars like David Beckham, Landon Donavan, and Thierry Henry, who all took short loan spells at European clubs to stay active during the playoff season, when their clubs failed to make the championship round.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

With the 2024 Copa America on the horizon, Argentina will be hoping that their star player and captain is not forced to sit out months of action, and will be keen to see Messi return to the pitch after January, even if Inter Miami do not.

Related content

FOOTBALL Barcelona receive injury boost with midfielder now set to return before El Clasico Barcelona fans will be delighted with news that their star midfielder could return earlier than expected to feature in this months El Clasico against Real Madrid