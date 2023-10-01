Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has claimed Victor Osimhen has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Osimhen was in spectacular form last season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions to help Napoli lift the Scudetto and reach the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Nigerian striker has continued to bang in goals this season, with 5 from his first 7 appearances, despite having off-field issues.

FOOTBALL 3 reasons why Osimhen is Napoli’s present-day Maradona not Kvara Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has been heralded as the second-coming of Diego Maradone to Napoli but here are three reasons why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserves that tag more.

Osimhen can take over from Ronaldo, Messi

Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in the world and Napoli turned down two offers from the Saudi Pro League over the summer, but with the 24-year-old having just 18 months left on his deal in Naples, he may be on the move soon.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish outlet AS, Peseiro spoke about Osimhen's future:

“The certainty I have is that in the end, Osimhen will be in one of the best teams in Europe. He can play for any top team: Madrid, Bayern, United, City,”

“He has different characteristics, for example, from those of Mbappé. We don’t know who will be better after Cristiano and Messi finish their fight. Someone will be. Osimhen can fight for that.”

Related content

FOOTBALL Lautaro Martinez blows Osimhen away in race for Golden Boot Inter's incredible captain scored four goals from the bench against Salernitana to create Serie A history and surpass Osimhen's current goal tally