Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

CAF has announced that their awards, which include the African Footballer of the Year, and Nigerians continue to plead Victor Osimhen's case.
Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has sent an implied warning to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the coming African Footballer of the Year Awards.
The 35-year-old midfielder currently plays for Maccabi Jaffa, a club in Israel, and has amassed 24 appearances for the Super Eagles. He last played for Nigeria in 2019 in the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, a match in which Osimhen was an unused substitute.
19:05 - 31.10.2023
Osimhen to lose African best to Hakimi? As CAF annouce Morocco as venue for award
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announces the date and venue for the African Footballer of the Year Award.
23:45 - 08.10.2023
Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Palestine
Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is the latest to show support for Israel after Hamas attack.
What Ogu said
Many Nigerians believe Osimhen is the frontrunner for the African Footballer of the Year, and based on his exploits for Napoli's last campaign, those sentiments are justified.
The Nigeria international inspired the Partenopei to their first league title in 33 years by winning the Cappocannonie and becoming the highest-scoring African in Serie A history.
Ogu, like many Nigerians, believes Osimhen has done enough to put him ahead of his competitors for the award, and the midfielder, via X, sent a message to the organisers of the award.
The former Enugu Rangers midfielder pleaded with CAF to take a leaf from France Football’s note and organise a showcase worthy of the continent, before making sure to add that Osimhen would be the only acceptable winner of the award.
“Dear @CAF_Online,” Ogu started.
“I'm sure y’all saw the whole Ballon d'Or setting last night. This is exactly how we want such award to be delivered and well organized for our star boy @victorosimhen9 as the Best player in Africa. Thank you in advance.”
Meanwhile, The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the location for CAFAwards2023 and their choice of location could be foreshadowing the winner of the African Men’s Footballer of the Year Award.
The continent’s football governing body announced today via their official channels that the CAF Awards will be held in Marrakech, a city in Morocco.
