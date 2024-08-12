Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Victor Osimhen appears condemned to move this summer as he risks becoming second choice to Romelu Lukaku at Napoli

Napoli is moving forward with negotiations to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, even as uncertainty surrounds Victor Osimhen's future.

The Italian club's priority to secure a replacement for Osimhen has become evident as they remain eager to sell the Nigerian striker with the clock ticking on the transfer window.

Lukaku deal advances as Osimhen's future remains unresolved

The Partenopei are determined to finalise a deal for Romelu Lukaku, regardless of the unresolved situation with Osimhen, after director Giovanni Manna recently confirmed that the Super Eagles star has requested a transfer.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen || Imago

Despite Napoli remaining keen on selling Osimhen, finding a buyer willing to meet the club's €100 million valuation has proven challenging. Paris Saint-Germain has shown the most interest, but are unwilling to meet Napoli’s asking price while Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest wavers.

Victor Osimhen and Antonio Conte in Napoli training. (Photo Credit: Imago)

As the Osimhen saga drags on, Napoli's focus has shifted to ensuring they secure Lukaku, to keep all their bases covered before the new season.

Napoli hope for ideal swap with Chelsea

Napoli's ideal outcome would involve selling Victor Osimhen to Chelsea in a deal that includes both cash and Romelu Lukaku, which would allow the club to address two critical issues simultaneously: offloading a wantaway player and securing their top priority in the summer transfer window.

Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan in 2021 (Imago/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto)

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto noted that the next week is crucial, with Napoli needing to accelerate talks with Chelsea to bring the Belgian striker to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku || Imago

Lukaku, for his part, is reportedly holding out for a reunion with former Inter coach Antonio Conte at Napoli and has reportedly rejected other approaches from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.

