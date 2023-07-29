Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

A former Manchester United player has revealed the difficult times he endured under former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has opened up on his time at Old Trafford.

Gomes, who was tipped for great things, joined the club in 2006 and made his first team debut in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Things did not go to plan for Gomes, who ended up making just 10 appearances in four years before leaving for Lille in 2020.

Gomes on Jose Mourinho

Speaking to The Athletic, Gomes revealed how Mourinho humiliated him in the dressing room.

He said: “I played a game for the reserves and he watched — he didn’t think I played well enough. Two days later, the first team had a game and he took me with the team. At the pre-match, in front of everybody, he let me know about it.

“It’s all mental toughness. What I came to learn about Jose is he always wants you to do better. He is almost prodding you: ‘Come on, show me a bit more. Everyone’s told me how good you are, but I want to see it"

Mourinho has gone on to manage Tottenham and AS Roma since leaving Manchester United, enjoying some success in Italy, leading Roma to Europa Conference League triumph.

